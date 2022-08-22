Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl in Sweet New Photos

Watch : Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on motherhood, describing her bond with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as a "love like no other."

The actress shared a pair of photos of her and Nick Jonas' 7-month-old baby girl to Instagram Aug. 21. One of the sweet selfies showed Priyanka holding Malti in her arms while another featured her smiling at the child's tiny feet.

Priyanka, 40, and Nick, 29, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January. Since then, the Quantico alum and the singer have posted pictures of the little one celebrating her 6-month birthday, spending time with loved ones and wearing adorable outfits (although, they always shield Malti's face from the camera to protect her privacy).

While marking her first Mother's Day, Priyanka, who married Nick in 2018, shared that Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before they were able to take her home. The Matrix Resurrections star reflected on her and the "Jealous" artist's first few months as parents in an Instagram post, alongside a family photo.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," Priyanka wrote in the May 8 post in part, "and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."