Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Responds to Allegation She Photoshopped Herself Into Vacation Pics

They say a picture is worth a thousand words—and Aubrey O' Day has quite a few of them.
After a TikToker recently posted a since-deleted video questioning the authenticity of the singer's Instagram vacation photos—which feature the Danity Kane alum in places like Bali and Greece—Aubrey addressed the implication.
Sharing two photos of herself to Instagram Aug. 21, one of which featured the singer hugging Jesus against a backdrop of the pearly gates, Aubrey joked that she "took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24 [hours]... wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was."
"And not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she continued. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then, that's what the f--k is going to happen."
As the singer put it, her creativity has a hand in everything she does, including social media.
Added Aubrey, "I'm an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks... everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn't always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone... I don't need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y'all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to."
Addressing her followers, she continued, "Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y'all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate… because I want y'all to vibrate high with me."
Aubrey's message comes a few days after TikTok user @residualdata shared a since-deleted video comparing the background of the performer's vacation photos to those of content creators and promotional material.
In response to this, the singer concluded, "Lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars... but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don't even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world... you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."