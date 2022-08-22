Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Responds to Allegation She Photoshopped Herself Into Vacation Pics

Watch : Aubrey O'Day Reveals Pauly D's Penis Piercing

They say a picture is worth a thousand words—and Aubrey O' Day has quite a few of them.



After a TikToker recently posted a since-deleted video questioning the authenticity of the singer's Instagram vacation photos—which feature the Danity Kane alum in places like Bali and Greece—Aubrey addressed the implication.



Sharing two photos of herself to Instagram Aug. 21, one of which featured the singer hugging Jesus against a backdrop of the pearly gates, Aubrey joked that she "took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24 [hours]... wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was."



"And not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she continued. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then, that's what the f--k is going to happen."

As the singer put it, her creativity has a hand in everything she does, including social media.