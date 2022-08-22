Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!

Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar.

Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared a throwback photo of himself walking with the couple in 2002 (the year Ben and Jennifer first got engaged before announcing their split in 2004, going their separate ways and then rekindling their romance 17 years later).

"Good things are worth waiting for," Casey wrote. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love."

Addressing Jennifer, he added, "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."

In all seriousness, Casey continued, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

So why wasn't Ben's younger brother at the wedding? In a video obtained by Page Six, paparazzi could be seen asking Casey this question while he was making a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on the morning of the Aug. 20 nuptials and he appeared to reply, "I have other things."