Vampire Academy Fans, Prepare to Swoon Over The White Lotus Actor Playing Adrian

A bad boy is entering St. Vladimir's Academy.

While Adrian Ishkov doesn't make his debut until the second book in Richelle Mead's popular Vampire Academy series, Peacock's highly anticipated adaption isn't making fans wait that long for the fan-favorite's arrival. Leo Woodall is set to play Adrian, E! News can exclusively report, and will first appear in episode six of the show, which premieres Sept. 15.

Aside from, you know, not offending our eyeballs, Woodall is set to have quite the year; The English actor has joined the cast of second season of HBO's The White Lotus and will star in Netflix UK's One Day, based on David Nicholls' bestselling novel.

But what can Vampire Academy fans expect from his version of Adrian?