Vampire Academy Fans, Prepare to Swoon Over The White Lotus Actor Playing Adrian

A bad boy is entering St. Vladimir's Academy.
While Adrian Ishkov doesn't make his debut until the second book in Richelle Mead's popular Vampire Academy series, Peacock's highly anticipated adaption isn't making fans wait that long for the fan-favorite's arrival. Leo Woodall is set to play Adrian, E! News can exclusively report, and will first appear in episode six of the show, which premieres Sept. 15.
Aside from, you know, not offending our eyeballs, Woodall is set to have quite the year; The English actor has joined the cast of second season of HBO's The White Lotus and will star in Netflix UK's One Day, based on David Nicholls' bestselling novel.
But what can Vampire Academy fans expect from his version of Adrian?
The royal Moroi son of Nathan and Daniella Ivashkov, Adrian is "a charming, devastatingly good looking, and fun loving bad boy," per Peacock's description, "with a penchant for art collecting, throwing ragers, and drinking too much…a flaw less to do with addiction than a battle to medicate an inner darkness he tries to hide."
It seems like even supernatural beings can't resist a bad boy. In the books, Adrian becomes a love interest for Rose (Sisi Stringer) and eventually becomes a central figure in Mead's spin-off series, Bloodlines.
Showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre exclusively told E! News last month at Comic-Con that Adrian would be making an early appearance in the series and Plec previewed his arrival by referring to his signature line from the books, saying, "You might hear the phrase 'Hello, little dhampir.'"
Consider us officially teased.
Oh, and as another little treat (or eight) for Vampire Academy lovers, E! News can also exclusively reveal eight other guest stars that will appear throughout the show's 10-episode season. Check out their roles:
Vampire Academy premieres Sept. 15 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)