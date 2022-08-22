See Kylie Jenner Clap Back at Critical Comment About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner wants fans to read her lips: It's all in the filter.
The Kardashians star shared a video with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to TikTok Aug. 21, and although many fans stepped into the comment section to compliment the duo, a few TikTok users commented on the appearance of Kylie's plumper lips—which prompted her to address one in particular.
"The lips please," one user commented, to which Kylie responded, "It's the filter but go off."
After speculation over her plump pout first grew back in 2015, Kylie opened up about getting fillers in her lips in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she shared in the May 2015 episode. "And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."
Fast-forward to June 2021, the 25-year-old—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott—also shared that the criticism she received from a guy after experiencing her first kiss stuck with her going forward.
"A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," Kylie said during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. "From then on, I felt—unkissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty."
The Life of Kylie star continued, "I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident."