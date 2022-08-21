Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson

Watch : Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Responds to Vanessa Lachey's Comments

It's clear that it's over between Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

She has filed for divorce after a little more than one year of marriage, which means there are now no couples left from season two of the Netflix reality show. Danielle submitted the documents to a Chicago court on Aug. 15, according to legal records obtained by E! News on Aug. 21. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for further comment but has not heard back.

During the second season of Love Is Blind, which was filmed last year and aired in February, the two got engaged on episode one, becoming the first among their co-stars to plan to marry. In June, Danielle and Nick tied the knot. Their wedding was shown on the season finale. Two days after Danielle's filing, co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, the only other married pair, released a joint statement saying they had called it quits and planned to divorce.