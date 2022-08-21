Why Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!

Casey Affleck was gone, baby, gone from his older brother Ben Affleck's second wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

The fellow actor was photographed exiting a Starbucks in Los Angeles on the morning of the Aug. 20 event, which took place in Georgia. When asked by a celebrity photographer why he was not at his brother's wedding, Casey asked for the question to be repeated before muttering something that sounded like, "I have other things," and entering an SUV, as seen in a video posted by Page Six and TMZ. Casey did not confirm his remarks or elaborate when questioned again and instead shut the car door.

E! News has reached out to Casey's rep for comment and has not heard back.

A source told People that Casey did not attend the wedding celebration because of "family, parental obligations at home." The actor shares sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.