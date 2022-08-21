Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Lavish Wedding Celebration in Georgia

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding

It was a nice day for a white wedding for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

On Aug. 20, the two tied the knot for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his estate in Georgia in front of their family and friends. Affleck and Lopez both wore white, as did their guests and wedding party.

Their kids—the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and J.Lo and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins Max and Emme, 14, all took part in the ceremony, which lasted 20 minutes and was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty, an eyewitness told E! News.

"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," the person added. "It was very romantic and classic. They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all."