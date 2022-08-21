Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding

Jennifer Lopez wasn't the only bride walking down the aisle this weekend.

Sheryl Sandberg, who will be stepping down as the COO of Meta (formerly Facebook) in the fall, tied the knot with Tom Bernthal on Aug. 20 in Wyoming.

In an Instagram post, Sheryl, 52, shared a snap of herself and her new husband in a woodsy setting with the caption, "MARRIED" with several red heart emojis.''

For the big day, the bride wore a cap-sleeve lace gown, while the groom wore a black suit and cowboy boots.

Tom, 50, shared the same shot on his own Instagram page, writing "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true."

He later told People, "It is our wedding as the seven of us," referring to his three kids and Sheryl's son and a daughter—who all served as members of the bridal party.