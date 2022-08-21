See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap

Watch : Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Breaks Silence About Oscars Slap

Will Smith is officially back on the 'gram.

After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider.

In the clip, posted to Instagram in the late hours of Aug. 20, the father-son duo notice that a huge tarantula was just a few feet away from them. "What in the hell," Will says while filming the video. "That is a big ass spider."

Someone else in the clip, presumably Trey, adds "that's a tarantula".

Will, 53, then laughs and shows his feet, commenting that he is standing up on a chair to be away from the ground on which the spider is walking. He captioned the video, "Posting this from a Holiday Inn."

Jamie Foxx commented on the post with three laughing/crying emojis while comedian Savvy Amusing wrote, "Yaw safely got that out good thing you seen it bro you would of been Peter Parker in the a.m."