"Jay and Silent Bob" Jason Mewes & Kevin Smith Reunite at Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Snoochie boochies, take two!
Actor Jason Mewes and director Kevin Smith, best known as the duo Jay and Silent Bob from the latter's '90s and '00s comedy films, reunited at their friend and co-star Ben Affleck's second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The ceremony took place in Georgia on Aug. 20, more than a month after the pair legally wed in Las Vegas.
Mewes and Smith—who has said he is the creator of the couple's nickname "Bennifer"—were joined by their wives, Jordan Monsanto and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith. Like the rest of the wedding guests, they all wore white. Monsanto even captioned a selfie of herself and Jason on her Instagram Story, "All white everything."
Smith, who sported a baseball cap worn backwards, a blazer, vest, T-shirt and shorts, shared a group photo on social media. "For those who say 'He always wears the same outfit...' @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up," the director tweeted. "This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7."
On Instagram, Smith wrote, "Dressy as f--k... @jenschwalbach, @jaymewes & @jordanmonsanto out on the town. #KevinSmith"
Affleck, who directed, co-wrote and starred in the 2010 film The Town, has appeared in several of Smith's cult comedy movies, such as Chasing Amy, Mallrats, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II and Clerks III, set for release Sept. 13.
Both the actor and Lopez starred in the director's film Jersey Girl, their second movie together after meeting on the set of Gigli in late 2001.
Ben's real-life BFF and collaborator Matt Damon, who also attended the wedding, starred with the actor in Dogma and also appeared in a few more Smith flicks.
Smith was also a co-executive producer on the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which earned both actors Oscars for screenwriting, and made a guest appearance in the 2003 movie Daredevil, which starred Ben and Jennifer Garner. The two went on to marry and then finalize a divorce in 2018.
Also dressed in white, their kids—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—all played a part in their dad's wedding to Lopez, as did her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 14.