Matt Damon Lands in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details

Matt Damon is ready to celebrate best friend Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

The actor and his wife Luciana were photographed arriving at an airfield in Georgia on Aug. 19 after flying in on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to host a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend.

Dressed in a white T-shirt covered by a black button-down shirt, paired with khakis and sneakers, Damon was all smiles as he and his wife made their way to a waiting SUV at the Georgia airfield.

One month ago, Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, in the presence of one of his three kids and one of her twins.

More of their family members are expected to attend this weekend's festivities, which suffered a slight detour the day Damon arrived when Affleck's mother, Chris Anne Boldt, was hospitalized in Savannah.