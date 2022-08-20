Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Shares Her “Hope” for the Actor After Oscars Slap

Watch : Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells

Sheree Zampino has entered the Oscars chat.

Five months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor ex-wife is weighing in on the jaw-dropping moment, saying she hopes fans will forgive his actions.

"I hope people allow him to be human," she told The Daily Mail. "I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms."

She added, "You cannot heal without forgiveness."