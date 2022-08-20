TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Paris Jackson Showcases Chic Floral Style at Charity Gala With Prince Jackson

Model Paris Jackson and brother Prince Jackson, the eldest children of the late Michael Jackson, made a rare appearance together at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Aug. 19.

By Corinne Heller Aug 20, 2022 3:42 PMTags
FashionMichael JacksonParis JacksonPrince JacksonE! Insider
Watch: Paris Jackson Turns Heads in Boho-Chic Look at Paris Fashion Week

The King of Pop's daughter looked like a floral fashion queen as she hung out with her brother at a charity gala at the start of the weekend.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, the children of the late Michael Jackson, attended the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 19. Paris wore a knee-length, sleeveless, zip-up, belted beige dress printed with pink blossoms. She paired the look with brown Dr. Martens and a matching purse.

On the red carpet, the 24-year-old model and her brother, 25, posed for photos while holding hands and laughing together. Inside the event, Prince posed for more pics with Cedric The Entertainer.

The Harold and Carole Pump Foundation works to "raise funds and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer."

While Paris, who is also a musician, and Prince occasionally make public appearances, their younger brother Bigi Jackson, 20, formerly nicknamed Blanket, typically stays away from the spotlight. He did, however, give a rare interview to Good Morning Britain last year, in which he toured a room filled with his dad's memorabilia and reflected on the performer's legacy. 

photos
Paris Jackson's Style Evolution

Check out photos of Paris and Prince at the charity gala, as well as more pics of the model to see her style evolution over the years:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
2022: Floral Style

Paris joins brother Prince Jackson at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
2022: Tony Awards Style

Paris and brother Prince Jackson appear at the 2022 Tonys.

Ki Price/WireImage
2022: Paris Fashion Week

The model attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
2022: Family Night

Paris Jackson and her brothers Bigi and Prince Jackson leave the Broadway show MJ: The Musical, which is about their late father. She told luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA's LVR magazine, " "I loved it."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2021: E! People's Choice Awards Look No. 1

Paris poses on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2021: Boho Chic

The star appears at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. The late actress was a dear friend of her late father, Michael Jackson.

Neil Warner/MEGA
2021: Paris and the City

The star showcases her boho chic style again at the Vogue Paris Exhibition Party.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carversteak
2021: Vegas, Baby

The model arrives at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2021: Paris Fashion Week

The model appears at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show.

John Shearer/Getty Images
2020: Oscar Party

The star appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2019: Colorful Style

The model attends Versace's fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in NYC.

 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
2019 amfAR Gala

The star poses in a glamorous style.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for alice + olivia
2019: Playful Style

The model showcases her chic, playful side at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou launch.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
2018: Oscars Style

The model strikes a pose outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for H&M
2018: Ready for Summer

The star appears at H&M's celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner's Harvey House in L.A.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
2018: Met Gala Style

The model turn heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
2018: Glam in Vienna

The star attends the Life Ball, an annual charity event that raises funds for HIV and AIDS research.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2021 amfAR Gala

Paris showcases her boho chic style.

Carlos Reyes & Irvin Rivera/Meshell Studio/NBCUniversal
2021 E! People's Choice Awards

The model changes into another outfit for the event.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
2017: Beautiful Bird

The model wears a blue, semi-sheer Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" dress with colorful accents at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
2017: Dior Girl

The model showcases a stylish look as she sits front-row near Boy George and Rami Malek at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2017: Colorful Glam

Paris wears a sleeveless multicolored cut-out Balmain gown at the 2017 Grammys.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
2017: Grammys Look No. 2

Paris later changed into a multicolored Jeremy Scott halter cut-out gown.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2017: Be Daring

Paris sports a daring look at th pre- 2017 Grammys Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
2017: Floral Beauty

The model showcases a colorful, floral look at a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
2017: Tonight Show Look

The model sports a classy black and white Rebecca Vallance Bella dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
2015: Shades of Gray

Paris pairs a gray dress with brown lace-up boots as she and then-boyfriend Chester Castellaw arrive for the 2015 Alliance For Children's Rights' Right To Laugh benefit.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
2012: Midnight Blues

Paris wears a one-shoulder blue dress as she and her family, including aunt La Toya Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party.

Hussein Samir/SIPA; Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
2011: Thriller Night

Paris and brothers Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson pay tribute to late father Michael Jackson at the Michael Forever concert in England in 2011.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Showcases Body Transformation

2

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

3

You Have to See Cardi B’s Face Tattoo

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Showcases Body Transformation

2

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

3

You Have to See Cardi B’s Face Tattoo

4

Inside the Murder Case Against OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney

5

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed