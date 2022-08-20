TV Scoop Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian's Good American End of Summer Sale: Shop Bestselling Styles for Just $30

Keep Up With the latest trends at unbelievable discounts from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

Good American Sale

Summer may be coming to a close, but that isn't a bad thing. Right now, you can shop the End of Summer Sale at Good American, Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand. If you're looking for some major discounts, this is the best time to shop.

Don't miss out on these Good American deals. You can get tops starting at $30, swimsuits starting a $35, bodysuits for $40, denim from $75, dresses starting at $75, and more essentials for just $40. There are no promo codes to remember. All you need to do is pick out your favorite styles and shop. Here are some of the best deals. 

Good American's End of Summer Sale

Good American Bodysuits on Sale

Get sculpted, smoothing support with a Good American bodysuit. These are chic tops on their own, but they're also an essential layering piece that you can wear throughout the year.

$40
Good American

Good American Swimsuits on Sale

If you're looking for swimsuits that will make you feel your best, Good American comes through with super stretchy, flattering fabrics. 

$35
Good American

Good American Tops on Sale

While you're shopping for great deals, there are so many Good American tops on sale for just $30.

$30
Good American

Good American Denim on Sale

Good American is famous for its jeans. They are designed with women's bodies in mind. They're supremely flattering with a wide range of sizes and colorways. 

$75
Good American

Good American Dresses on Sale

There's nothing easier than wearing an outfit that's just one piece. Save yourself some time (and money) with these Good American sale dresses

$75
Good American

Good American Essentials on Sale

Good American has unbelievably soft leggings, sports bras, t-shirts, underwear, and shackets. These essentials are on sale for a limited time.

$40
Good American

