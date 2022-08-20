Vince Camuto $20 Shoe Deals: Get These Jelly Sandals at a 71% Discount Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Put your best foot forward with some new shoes from Vince Camuto. Right now, the brand is having a major sale on jelly sandals. Jelly sandals give that perfect balance of late 90s early/2000s nostalgia and today's trends. Right now, some of the most popular styles are on sale for just $20. That means you can save up to 71%, depending on which styles you want to shop from this sale.
Head on over to Vince Camuto's site, pick out your favorite sandals, and add them to your cart. That's it. There are no promo codes to remember. Let's check out the five Vince Camuto jelly sandals that are on sale.
Vince Camuto Jelly Sandal Deals
Vince Camuto Erdendi Jelly Slide
Update your 90s favorite with this chunky chain link accent. You'll get a lot of wear out of the Erdendi Jelly Slides. They work with casual looks and dressed up styles. These shoes come in six colors, including fun brights, black, and white.
A shopper said, "I love these sandals. I usually don't like flat shoes but these are comfortable and stylish at the same time. I love the material and style." Another raved, "Love these sandals! Super cute & very comfortable. They really dress up a casual outfit. I liked them so much that I ended up purchasing a second pair!"
Vince Camuto Avellta Sandal
The Vince Camuto Avellta Sandals strike the ideal balance of comfort and durability. You can get these in beige, olive green, and black.
A Vince Camuto customer gushed, "I've been looking for a slide like this for some time now. When I saw these were on sale I decided to give them a try. Boy am I glad I did. They are so comfortable and cute. And I couldn't beat the price I got them for. I liked them so much I told a friend about them!!!"
Another reviewed, "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! These sandals were comfortable right out of the box. They are so cushiony too - they like walking on a cloud."
Vince Camuto Emagenta Toe-Ring Slide
Bring a metallic touch to your ensemble with these trendy chain jelly sandals. These are perfect for your next beach trip and there are three colorways to choose from.
A fan of the shoes said, "This sandal stands out with any outfit., its comfortable and makes my feet look great." Someone else reviewed, "They are thin and elegant, you can wear them with any outfit and you will look incredible, I loved the pink gold and now I want the other two colors."
Vince Camuto Evolet Thong Slide
The metal chain totally transforms these jelly slides. These sandals come in a wide range of shades. Whether you're looking for a bright pop of color or a versatile neutral, this style is a great fit. It comes in six colorways.
A shopper reviewed, "I bought these a month ago and I love them! Who thought this material would be so comfy. They are for long periods of time. They are so very cute too. I have a little bit of a wide foot and these flip flops are no problem."
Another Vince Camuto customer said, "These slides are incredibly comfortable and go with everything, dress up or dress down."
Vince Camuto Emelon Jelly Slide
Switch things up with crisscross jelly sandals adorned with stylish studs. These a lightweight, laidback, and incredibly comfortable. There are two colorways to choose from.
"Love this sandal for summer. It goes with everything. Light and stylish," a Vince Camuto shopper said.
While you're shopping, check out these jaw-dropping deals on fall styles from Nordstrom Rack.