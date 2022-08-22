Why TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira's New Sunglasses Collection Is a Full Circle Moment

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is entering the fashion space in full force.
E! News can exclusively reveal the beauty influencer partnered with dime Optics on a new sunglasses collection. The Mikayla Jane collaboration, which features nine bold sunnies, marks a meaningful accomplishment for the social media star.
"I haven't really talked about this, when I began this career two years ago, I didn't have a lot of money," she tells E! News. "I didn't even own a pair of sunglasses because I couldn't afford it."
Mikayla recalls, "One of the first things I bought when I got my first influencer paycheck was a pair of sunglasses from Target."
This full circle moment, Mikayla said, is unbelievable.
"The fact that I went from having no sunglasses because I couldn't afford them," she added, "to having my own collection that is absolutely insane to me."
According to Mikayla, her collaboration with the brand has been a year in the making.
It's an opportunity, she noted, where she had "100 percent creative control and got to really be creative."
In addition, the meaning behind the 24-year-old's shade names were descriptions that she felt encompassed her personality.
"I said to the brand, 'Words to describe me were: I'm a go getter. I'm a powerhouse and I feel I captivate people.' And I designed them based off those three names," she explained. "They're big, bold sunglasses and I wanted them to be pairs that you could put on and feel confident in."
As Mikayla perfectly summed it up, "I wanted them to reflect me."
The collection will be available to shop on Aug. 23rd the dime Optics website for $35 a pair.