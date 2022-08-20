Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably “Really, Really Excited” About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination

Watch : Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection

The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais.

That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."

The reality TV star went on to plug her nomination further by noting, "I hope you vote for me. I'm really, really excited."

You mean the reality world to us too, Garcelle.

Garcelle made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 10, making history as the show's first Black Housewife. It didn't take long for Garcelle to become a fan favorite, with memorable moments including her feud with co-star Lisa Rinna.