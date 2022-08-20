There's No Shame in Revealing These Game of Thrones Secrets

Who's ready for a little less ice and a lot more fire?
House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series about the Targaryens' much-alluded-to reign that will hopefully answer all of our questions about our favorite platinum-blonde family, is finally here.
Premiering Aug. 21 on HBO, the fantasy drama created by author George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal promises to fill in the gaps of the history that was frequently invoked over the course of GOT's eight-season run (which ended with a bit of a thud in 2019) as Daenerys Targaryan discovered her power, harnessed it...and ultimately became mad with it.
Which probably had something to do with crazy being in the bloodline, so we are prepared (as much as anyone can be prepared when the man who devised the Red Wedding is steering the ship) for some wild twists in House of the Dragon.
But even though Khaleesi kinda disappointed in the end—or maybe you cheered the immolation of King's Landing, we're not judging—Game of Thrones was really one hell of a series, one that commanded your attention lest you miss a plot point that would prove essential much later. One of the premium shows that, just when you thought they wouldn't go there, went there, GOT set a new bar for the much-maligned genre known as fantasy and then proceeded to clear it over and over again.
So even though House of the Dragon is taking us back to a year centuries before the Lannisters, Starks and Baratheons were battling for the Iron Throne, there's no time like the present to indulge in some Game of Thrones lore. Move your water bottle off to the side and enjoy these secrets about the making of what is still—for now, at least—HBO's most-watched show ever:
House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, Aug. 21, on HBO and HBO Max.