Watch Lea Michele Rehearse for Broadway’s Funny Girl

Watch : Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl

Hello, gorgeous!

On Aug. 19, the Broadway production of Funny Girl shared a highly-anticipated first look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. In a black-and-white clip posted to Lea's and the show's official Instagram pages, the Glee alum rehearses for the role as a snippet of the actress singing "I'm the Greatest Star" plays in the background.

"The role of a lifetime," reads the caption on the Aug. 19 post. "Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson!"

The 35-year-old has made her excitement about the project known, taking to her Instagram on July 5 to share a sweet snap of herself standing in front of the show's marquee in New York City. She captioned the photo, "A dream come true."