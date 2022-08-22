Your Favorite Love Is Blind Couples Are Back in New Love Is Blind: After the Altar Teaser

Is love really blind once the cameras stop rolling?
That's what Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a spin-off of the Netflix's hit dating series, is trying to figure out. In a first look at the new season of After the Altar, the season two cast reunites to give updates on the good, the bad and the ugly of their love lives since the series' finale six months ago.
And though there was plenty of love to go around during their time in the pods, it seems reality came into focus for many of these couples after production ended. Take Iyanna and Jarette: The latter admits in the teaser, "Marriage is not easy."
"If anybody tries to tell you it is," Jarette continues, "it's a lie."
The couple has since announced their split, noting in a Aug.17 Instagram post, "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."
And they're not the only couple having trouble in paradise. As seen in the teaser, there's also an explosive reunion between on-again, off-again couple Shayne and Natalie.
"Much more has happened," Natalie, who previously ended her engagement to Shayne after an argument the night before their wedding, says. "I need to tell my truth."
But it's not all doom and gloom as Deepti, who originally paired with Shake, seems to have found solace in a new relationship with Kyle. Sis is looking like bliss as she talks about how she just wants "to be around him all the time."
We'll keep our eyes open for more tea when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.