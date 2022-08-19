See Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Malibu Party With the Kardashians to Celebrate 818 Tequila

Watch : You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender

Raise a glass to Kendall Jenner's fabulous events.

The supermodel has been busy throwing back-to-back parties in honor of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. On Aug. 17, the 26-year-old toasted her investors at a nighttime event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Those on the star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.

The family affair proved to be a stylish outing—though it wasn't the only 818 event members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had on their agenda this week.

Kendall also hosted her second annual 818 party at Little Beach House Malibu on Aug. 18. The soirée was in honor of the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra-premium Añejo, so it made sense that Kendall threw an uber-luxe bash complete with a life-size statue of its bottle. Guests such as Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Caitlyn Jenner celebrated the launch by being amongst the first to try the Eight Reserve.