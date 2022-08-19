Britney Spears and Elton John’s Collaboration Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Britney Spears & Elton John's Collaboration Is Almost Here!

Hold on just a little longer, tiny dancer: Britney Spears and Elton John are dropping their new music very soon.

Their highly-anticipated collaborative remake of Elton's "Tiny Dancer" will be released on Aug. 26, according to the "Rocket Man" singer. On Aug. 19, Elton tweeted a snap of himself and Britney flashing a smile, along with what appears to be the cover art for the upcoming project.

The cover art in question features a throwback photo of Britney in a pink feather costume next to a picture of Elton as a child playing the piano. The adorable images were made complete with their names and the title of the song: "Hold Me Closer."

The project marks Britney's first musical release since the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021. The last time the pop star officially put out new tracks was in 2016, when her ninth studio album Glory was released. The record also featured deluxe songs that were made public in 2020, such as "Mood Ring" and "Swimming in the Stars."