Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

MTV just announced the star-studded lineup of performers set to hit the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show on Aug. 28. Find out more below.

Get ready to feel like a Material Girl during MTV Video Music Awards pre-show.

After all, Saucy Santana will be headlining the annual awards pre-show—airing live on Sunday, Aug. 28—alongside Dove Cameron and Yung Gravy. The rapper, who is also the current MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August, will be lighting up the stage for a performance of his smash single "Booty." Meanwhile, Dove—a VMA award nominee in the Best New Artist category—will make her first-ever appearance at the VMAs pre-show with a set of her own.

But that's not the only exciting news that will premiere during the 90-minute event. Hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, this year's pre-show will also feature coverage from singer Tate McRae, who will be joining as a special celebrity correspondent. Murda Beatz will be serving as the Kraft Singles House DJ.

Best of all, fans who want to tune in won't even need a TV to follow along. The pre-show will start streaming on MTV's Twitter account starting at 6:15 p.m. ET.

As for the actual main event, LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will take on emcee duties, with performances from the likes of Anitta, Lizzo, Måneskin, BLACKPINK, J Balvin and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

For fans rooting for their favorite celebs to take home the awards, it's proving to be a tight race. Currently, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles tied in the lead with the most nominations, with each of them having eight nods to their name.

The 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show airs live on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30PM ET/PT.

 

