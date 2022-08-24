TV Scoop Awards 2022

Why Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Aren't Going on a Honeymoon

Are Vanderpunmp Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies taking off for their honeymoon now that they're officially married? Hear her answer.

Watch: Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

As much as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies can't wait to start their new life together as husband and wife, certain celebrations are being put on hold.

Before she walked down the aisle on Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she and the Australian rugby player have no plans for a honeymoon just yet.

"Eventually, not right away," Scheana said on the Aug. 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "Not right after like I did the first time."

The reality star, who married Michael Shay in 2014 before splitting three years later, explained that while she used to be of the belief that "you have to go on the honeymoon two days after the wedding," her life is a lot different now. "We got a baby," she said of her and Brock's almost 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies. "We got s--t going on!"

Plus, the 37-year-old added, "There's other trips we want to take first—a family trip back to Australia, some other little ones here—so no rush on the honeymoon, but we'll definitely take a vacay eventually."

photos
Scheana Shay's Pre-Wedding Party at Villa Rosa

Given that Brock's family—including his two children from a previous relationship—were unable to attend the Mexico wedding festivities, a trip to Australia is particularly important.

But when the time does come to plan the honeymoon, Brock wants to treat his wife to a surprise, telling Scheana on the podcast, "I'm not gonna tell you where. I know kind of the element of what we want to do, so I can't mess that up, and so now, I just gotta pick the nice waters for it."

Until the couple jets off on their romantic getaway, take a look back at their gorgeous wedding weekend with the pictures below.

Instagram
First Dance

The newlyweds' first dance was set against a stunning background of lights.

Instagram
Dirty Dancing

Scheana and Brock clearly came prepared to rock the dance floor.

Instagram
A Special Guest

The couple was eventually joined by their daughter Summer on the dance floor.

Instagram
All the Details

Now that is a tablescape.

Instagram
High-Fives All Around

Raquel captured Scheana and Brock greeting their guests.

Instagram
Smile!

Brittany snapped this sweet selfie at the reception.

Instagram
A Big Thank You

A very impressed Scheana gave a shoutout to her wedding planner.

Instagram
"White Kanye" Returns

Who better to DJ a VPR wedding than James Kennedy?

Instagram
Introducing the Newlyweds

Time to party!

Instagram
"I Do"

It's official: Scheana and Brock are married!

Instagram
Time for Vows

The couple's guests made sure to capture every special moment at the altar. 

Instagram
Close-Up

Scheana rocked a gorgeous pair of pumps for her big day.

Instagram/@scheana
Getting Ready

Scheana gave fans an inside look at her wedding day preparations on Instagram, including getting her hair done by hairstylist Brittany Brown.

Instagram/@brock__davies
Best Man

The morning of his nuptials, Brock shared an Instagram story featuring his best man, Charlie Jones.

Instagram/@raquelleviss
Pretty in Pink

Before standing alongside her bestie at the altar, bridesmaid and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss posed for a pic with the bride-to-be in a pastel pink dress.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
Bachelor Boys

Before the big day, Brock partied it up with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy.

Instagram
Out at Sea

Scheana celebrates her bachelorette party aboard a beautiful boat.

Instagram
White Party

Scheana's girl group matched in all white bikinis and swimsuits.

Instagram
Tom Tom Time

Schwartz and Sandoval party at Coralina Beach Club.

Instagram
The Night Before

Scheana shares a sneak peek at her rehearsal dinner dress.

Instagram
Luxe Locale

The VPR cast is staying at the Dream Natural Resort, which Schwartz showed off on IG.

Instagram
Stunning Scenery

Lala shared a video highlighting the breathtaking tropical views.

Instagram
Family Affair

Brock, Scheana and their daughter Summer Moon play the drums during a nighttime party.

Instagram
Photo Opp

The soon-to-be newlyweds pose for a GIF with Sandoval and Ariana.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Scheana and Summer enjoy a moment alone during the festivities.

Instagram
Delicioso

Former VPR stars Jax, Brittany and Kristen enjoy a Mexican dinner with friends.

Instagram
All Aboard

The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous snapshot that's definitely 'gram worthy.

Instagram
Cancun Cuties

Brittany and Kristen enjoy a night on the town in Cancun.

Instagram
Cheers

Jax takes a shot of tequila with Ariana's brother Jeremy.

Instagram
Tanning Time

"Cuties" Ariana and Raquel soak up the sun.

