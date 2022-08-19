Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset Exit

How does Jason Oppenheim feel about Selling Sunset's upcoming seasons now that Christine Quinn has left the show?
While the Oppenheim Group president told TMZ he didn't "know the details" of her departure and that he doesn't "get involved in that stuff," he didn't seem worried.
"We have such a strong team," Jason told the outlet on Aug. 18. "We have two new really strong women. Zero concerns about season six and seven being our best."
Netflix previously announced that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the Selling Sunset cast and that production was starting this summer. In fact, a few of the show's stars—including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa—have recently posted photos of themselves filming.
When asked who's "going to become the villain" on the real estate series and "bring the heat," Jason told TMZ, "There are a lot of strong personalities, including two new women. So, I don't want to use the word villain, but I think that there's going to be interesting dynamics that will appear."
But would he ever be up for Christine making a return? "I think it'd be cool if she popped on," Jason said, "but again, I don't get involved."
A source close to Christine told E! News on Aug. 17 that she's leaving Selling Sunset after appearing on the show for five seasons. The insider said the decision was a mutual one and that her exit made sense given that she isn't involved with many of the cast members anymore.
So, what is she doing instead? Christine and her husband Christian Dumontet founded their own brokerage, RealOpen, and the source said she also wants to focus on fashion.
Jason made it clear that he and Christine are still friends and that he wishes her nothing but the best.
"You know, I always follow my agent's lead," he told TMZ, when asked if the decision around her departure was mutual. "I always want them to do what's best for themselves. I know she's starting her own thing, and I supported her in that. I would never question any agent's decision in their professional endeavors. I always think that they're capable of making their own decisions. I'll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving. Honestly, I want the best for Christine, and if she thinks that's best, then I support that."
Last season, Christine missed the Selling Sunset reunion and said she had tested positive for COVID-19 (although, she was spotted working on a campaign with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga a few days later).
"I did test positive [for COVID-19]," Christine told E! News' Daily Pop in May. "I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn't miss out on anything."
But this wasn't the only drama. Emma Hernan also alleged on Selling Sunset that an associate of Christine's had offered Emma's client $5,000 on Christine's behalf to stop working with Emma and to work with Christine instead. However, Christine denied the allegation on the reality series, saying, "There's absolutely no truth to this."
While premiere dates for seasons six and seven of Selling Sunset have yet to be revealed, fans can catch up on the first five seasons on Netflix now.