Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Teases Her Bridal Look Ahead of Wedding to Brock Davies

Scheana Shay is giving fans an idea of what she'll be wearing when she walks down the aisle and says "I do" to Brock Davies. Get all the details on the Vanderpump Rules star's bridal look.

Watch: Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Long live Scheana Shay's crop top wedding dress.

The Vanderpump Rules star donned the infamous bridal look in her 2014 wedding to ex-husband Michael Shay, but as she prepares to once again walk down the aisle—this time with fiancé Brock Davies, with whom she shares Summer Moon Honey Davies, their almost 16-month-old daughter—it won't be in a two-piece gown.

"I'm doing three different looks," Scheana said on the Aug. 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "The ceremony look, we'll have my dress with an overskirt that then will detach for the reception. Then for the after party that we're doing in the cave, I'm doing a short dress."

The "Good as Gold' singer said that her party dress comes from Casablanca Bridal in Newport Beach, while her primary gown was designed by Pol' Atteu. "He is a fabulous designer," Scheana said of Atteu, whose boutique is the subject of the Amazon Prime series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. "We have known each other for years since I waited on him back in my Villa Blanca days, so he offered to design me a custom gown. And it is gorgeous."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

As for accessories, Scheana said she's wearing "all things Kyle Chan." The jeweler designed her engagement ring, and now, he's treating her to custom pearl earrings, among other "fun" pieces. 

The bride-to-be will also don custom headbands designed by Jenny Jules. "She made me a custom a pearl headband," Scheana added, "and I'm going to do two different ones; one for the rehearsal dinner and one for the wedding."

Hear more about the upcoming nuptials by listening to the complete podcast episode here. You can also catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

