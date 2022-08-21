Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Teases Her Bridal Look Ahead of Wedding to Brock Davies

Watch : Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Long live Scheana Shay's crop top wedding dress.

The Vanderpump Rules star donned the infamous bridal look in her 2014 wedding to ex-husband Michael Shay, but as she prepares to once again walk down the aisle—this time with fiancé Brock Davies, with whom she shares Summer Moon Honey Davies, their almost 16-month-old daughter—it won't be in a two-piece gown.

"I'm doing three different looks," Scheana said on the Aug. 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "The ceremony look, we'll have my dress with an overskirt that then will detach for the reception. Then for the after party that we're doing in the cave, I'm doing a short dress."

The "Good as Gold' singer said that her party dress comes from Casablanca Bridal in Newport Beach, while her primary gown was designed by Pol' Atteu. "He is a fabulous designer," Scheana said of Atteu, whose boutique is the subject of the Amazon Prime series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. "We have known each other for years since I waited on him back in my Villa Blanca days, so he offered to design me a custom gown. And it is gorgeous."