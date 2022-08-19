TV Scoop Awards 2022

Blackbird's Paul Walter Hauser Teases The Afterparty Season 2

In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Afterparty star Paul Walter Hauser spills the tea on what we can expect from season two.

Let's keep this party going. 

The Afterparty ​season two​ that is. The highly-anticipated sophomore season of Apple TV+'s murder mystery comedy has started production and E! has the latest details on what fans can expect from one of the show's stars. 

Blackbird's Paul Walter Hauser ​spoke to E! News at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards and he revealed season two is coming with some "incredible comedic performances," but remained tight lipped about "a couple of surprises" that show writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have in the works. 

"I can't give it away but just know that the team of Lord and Miller and everyone behind that show, they've been very meticulous about everything they do​," the Black Bird star shared. "And it's the kind of show that rewards repeat viewings and rewards the fanships."

So we don't know exactly what this little secret is, but we do know that no one knows how to party like The Afterparty's Tiffany Haddish (who plays Det. Danner), so we're going to want this invite!

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Hauser dished on how "cool" it's been working with the Girls Trip comedian​, as well as newcomer Ken Jeong, saying, "It's been crazy. But it's also like if you have to go to work, it's pretty cool to go to work with Tiffany Haddish and Ken Jeong, and it's the best. It's like an adult summer camp."

Courtesy of Apple

Hauser isn't the only one partying it up with Haddish and Jeong. Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu got an invite to season two, as well. Suffice to say, we've already got a mad case of FOMO.

No word yet on when we can show up to the party, but you can catch up with season one, which is now streaming on Apple TV+.

