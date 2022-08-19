Hope Solo Reflects on the "Biggest Mistake" of Her Life 4 Months After DWI Arrest

Watch : Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to Driving Intoxicated With Her Kids

Hope Solo returned to her podcast after a short hiatus to reflect on the lessons she learned from her recent DWI arrest and rehab stay.

On March 31, the former soccer player was arrested in Winston-Salem, N.C., after police found her asleep in a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot with her and husband Jerramy Stevens' 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio, in the backseat. In July, Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, while charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse were dismissed.

Now, on the Aug. 18 episode of her podcast Hope Solo Speaks, the 41-year-old spoke about the incident and called it "the biggest mistake of my life."

"I let alcohol get the better of me in a decision that I will never live down," she continued, "a decision that has come as a great cost to me and my family."

A month after her arrest, the former U.S. women's national soccer team goalkeeper announced she would be "voluntarily entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program" to address "her challenges with alcohol."