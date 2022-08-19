You Have to See Cardi B’s Face Tattoo

Face tattoos? Cardi B likes it like that.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was seen getting inked by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, who shared the footage in a recent Instagram video on his page. The brief clip shows him working on her jawline as Cardi covers her face with a blue towel. Although it's unclear what exactly the singer's tattoo says, it seems to be in red ink.
Robinson captioned the Aug. 14 clip, "Trabajo de hoy cardi B," which translates to "Work today Cardi B."
In another snap the tattoo artist posted on his page, Cardi and Robinson are seen posing together for a selfie.
Her new tattoo comes a month after the mom celebrated her daughter—whom she shares with husband Offset—Kulture Kiari Cephus' 4-year-old birthday party.
For the happy occasion, the family threw her a lavish mermaid-themed bash at their house, which she documented through many pictures on Instagram.
And Cardi B isn't the only celebrity who debuted new ink on their face recently. Last week, Drake posted a snap of his face tattoo dedicated to his mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham.
The "God's Plan" rapper paid tribute to his mom with a tattoo of her initials, SG. He captioned the Aug. 11 post, "Sandra Gale," and added a pink heart emoji.