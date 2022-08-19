You Have to See Cardi B’s Face Tattoo

Watch : How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL

Face tattoos? Cardi B likes it like that.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was seen getting inked by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, who shared the footage in a recent Instagram video on his page. The brief clip shows him working on her jawline as Cardi covers her face with a blue towel. Although it's unclear what exactly the singer's tattoo says, it seems to be in red ink.

Robinson captioned the Aug. 14 clip, "Trabajo de hoy cardi B," which translates to "Work today Cardi B."

In another snap the tattoo artist posted on his page, Cardi and Robinson are seen posing together for a selfie.