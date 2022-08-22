Keke Palmer Reveals the Unexpected Quality She Loves About Being a Virgo

Watch : Keke Palmer Talks Importance of Learning to Say "No"

Keke Palmer is opening up about her Virgo Tendencies.

The Nope actress, who will celebrate her 29th birthday on Aug. 26, revealed her favorite quality about her zodiac sign in an exclusive interview with E! News. While Keke's answer was totally unexpected, the timing of the conversation couldn't have been more perfect now that Virgo season has officially kicked off.

"You know, a Virgo has a lot of qualities," Keke first pointed out. "I would say perfectionist, but that also can be a pain in the behind. So, I'll say that my favorite Virgo quality is my ability to let things go."

She continued, "Virgos, we can love really hard and we can be like oh my gosh, but as soon as things go wrong, we definitely cut it off and move forward. I really love that because it saves us so much heartache and time."