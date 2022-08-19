Find Out Who Elijah Wood Will Play in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Elijah Wood is on the case!
The Lord of the Rings alum has been cast in a season-long arc on the second season of Showtime's buzzy drama Yellowjackets.
Elijah will play "Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective," according to the network, "who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."
In season one, the older version of Misty found herself in trouble at every turn—helping Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) dispose of a body, holding a woman captive in her basement and later poisoning her cigarettes, and withholding medication from an elderly patient who later died of a stroke. You know, nothing major!
Misty was also a self-described member of the citizen detective community, which is where Walter will come into play.
Yellowjackets marks a reunion for Elijah and Christina, who starred together in 1997's The Ice Storm. In the movie, the two played teenage neighbors who eventually shared a kiss at the bottom of a pool.
"It was like two people that didn't know what they're doing sticking their tongues as far down their throats as possible," Elijah told Chris Hardwick in 2017. "So that was pretty awkward."
Nothing like second chances!
Elijah is just the latest addition to the cast for season two, which will also feature the return of stars Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.
On Aug. 17, it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell would be playing the role of adult Lottie. Courtney Eaton, who plays the younger version of the character, has been upgraded to a series regular for season two.
And Lauren Ambrose was cast as adult Van two days prior. Similarly to Lottie, Liv Hewson, who plays younger Van, has also been upped to a series regular.
In an interview with TheWrap on Aug. 10, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle said to look for a premiere date in "the first quarter of 2023."
"We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time," she revealed." I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."
We'll be waiting.