How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

One of music's biggest nights is almost here!

The 2022 MTV VMAs are set to go down this weekend—and E! News has everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated night, including which stars will hit the stage and which celebrities will go head-to-head to win the iconic gold-plated moonperson.

If this year's show is anything like the previous VMAs, we are sure to be in for a ton of surprises.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs and when do they start?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be held?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark this year. The ceremony was previously held in the Garden State in 2019 and was hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, however, last year's event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.