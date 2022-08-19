Ariana Grande's Winged Eyeliner Technique Is So Relatable

But before diving into her makeup hack, Ariana addressed the elephant in the room, pointing out that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring because it was getting it cleaned.

"I'm not getting a divorce," she said, playfully adding, "Before you start, don't."

Getting back to the purpose of the video, Ariana took a deep breath, grabbed her liquid eyeliner and aptly stated, "I'm just gonna wing it."

To get the line she's known for, the "thank u, next" singer gently tugged the skin below her brow bone.

"I know I'm not supposed to yank, I won't," she reassured. "Just for now."

In one effortless motion, she flicked her wrist and precisely drew her wing first. Next, she filled in the lash line to conceal the glue from her false lashes and thickened up the wing with another coat. As for her technique? She used the edges of her long nails to clean up any smudges or imperfections so the cat-eye would appear extra sharp.