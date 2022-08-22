How House of the Dragon Approaches Sex Scenes Through a More Critical Lens

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

House of the Dragon is redefining what it means to be a woman in Westeros.

While Game of Thrones leaned into the sexually graphic nature of George R.R. Martin's books, the HBO prequel series is analyzing how women are affected by the patriarchal society they belong to.

It's a subtle shift that makes all the difference to the actors starring in the show, which will see a power struggle unfold between members of the Targaryen family.

At the center of this fight for power is Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra, the daughter to King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the rightful heir to the throne. "She's grappling with these questions of identity and the restriction of womanhood from very early on," D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra as an adult, told Vogue Aug. 19. "That was the aspect of the text that really spoke to me—reading someone on the page who's so young and already aware that the rules apply differently to men and women."