An Ode to Chris Evans' Cutest Moments With His Rescue Dog Dodger

Watch : Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Give RARE Look at Their Romance

A dog may be a man's best friend, but we think Dodger may just be the love of Chris Evans' life.

While the Captain America star has dated his fair share of celebrities over the years—and he's currently going strong with Alba Baptista—it's clear his beloved pet has been the top priority since he adopted Dodger.

And anyone he romances must love Dodger as much as they love the actor.

"Look, not everyone likes dogs," he previously told E! News. "That's okay. But to not be charmed by him in the least might say something." (Don't worry: Baptista has won over the pup's heart.)

Evans and Dodger have created a love story that has captured the attention and tugged on the heartstrings of social media, thanks to the adorable photos and videos the 42-year-old has shared since he rescued Dodger while filming one of his movies in 2016.