An Ode to Chris Evans' Cutest Moments With His Rescue Dog Dodger

Watch : Chris Evans "Laser-Focused" on Finding a Partner

A dog may be a man's best friend, but we think Dodger may just be the love of Chris Evans' life.

While the Captain America star has dated his fair share of celebrities over the years, it's clear that his beloved pet has been the top priority in his life since he adopted Dodger more than five years ago.

It's a love story that has captured the attention and tugged on the heartstrings of social media, thanks to the adorable photos and videos the 41-year-old has shared since he rescued Dodger while filming one of his movies in 2016. From matching outfits to their cozy Saturday nights spent in, the Lightyear actor and Dodger's bond is stronger than Steve Rogers after getting the super-soldier serum.