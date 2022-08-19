Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Joins Cast of Sex Education Season 4

Watch : "Sex Education" Star Aimee Lou Wood Talks Facing Trauma

Dan Levy has booked his next big role.

Netflix announced Aug. 19 that the Schitt's Creek creator is joining season four of the hit series Sex Education. Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author who tutors Maeve (Emma Mackey) at the Ivy League college she's attending in the U.S.

Netflix offered a glimpse at the newcomer, sharing photos of Levy with a beard, glasses and curly hair. The edgy look is softened with a sweater, button-up and jeans, giving him the appearance of a wise, book-ish type.

And that's not all Netflix had to share. The streamer announced Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua are also joining the season four cast in undisclosed roles.

Numerous stars, including Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, departed the show ahead of the new season, causing some fans to worry about more potential exits. But Netflix just confirmed that Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and more are returning for the upcoming season.