Sandra Oh, David Tennant and More Appear in Surprise Sandman Episode

Watch : What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

We're sinking in Sandman content!

After the epic series based on the comic books written by Neil Gaiman debuted on Netflix Aug. 5, the streamer released a surprise two-part bonus episode on Aug. 19.

The first is an animated episode titled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"—featuring a voice cast that includes Sandra Oh, David Tennant, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and Gaiman himself—which follows a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world.

In order to achieve the episode's mystical look, real oil paintings on canvas were used.

"We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation," director Hisko Hulsing said in a statement, "based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time."

The second part of the bonus drop is a live-action addition called "Calliope" featuring the series' star Tom Sturridge and a cast including Melissanthi Mahut, Arthur Darvill, Nina Wadia and Souad Faress.

The episode features Calliope (Mahut), a writer in desperate need of inspiration, who crosses paths with Morpheus (Sturridge).