Sandra Oh, David Tennant and More Appear in Surprise Sandman Episode

We're sinking in Sandman content!
After the epic series based on the comic books written by Neil Gaiman debuted on Netflix Aug. 5, the streamer released a surprise two-part bonus episode on Aug. 19.
The first is an animated episode titled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"—featuring a voice cast that includes Sandra Oh, David Tennant, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and Gaiman himself—which follows a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world.
In order to achieve the episode's mystical look, real oil paintings on canvas were used.
"We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation," director Hisko Hulsing said in a statement, "based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time."
The second part of the bonus drop is a live-action addition called "Calliope" featuring the series' star Tom Sturridge and a cast including Melissanthi Mahut, Arthur Darvill, Nina Wadia and Souad Faress.
The episode features Calliope (Mahut), a writer in desperate need of inspiration, who crosses paths with Morpheus (Sturridge).
In the trailer for the live-action bonus episode, Calliope finds herself at a crossroads.
"I am not a possession to be kept," she says. "I am a goddess. A daughter of Zeus. I call to you, Oneiros, that you may hear me."
Oneiros is another name used by Morpheus, to whom Calliope decides to write a letter. Judging by the trailer and the message handwritten in blood on the wall, it doesn't appear things go exactly as planned.
The Sandman also boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis and Charles Dance.
All ten episodes of The Sandman—plus the two new bonus episodes!—are available to stream on Netflix.