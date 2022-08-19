Get $171 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $63

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, read some of the set's rave reviews.

IT Cosmetics Glow w/ IT! CC+ Nude Glow SPF 40 5pc Set Reviews

A shopper declared, "This package was worth every penny! Loved the foundation! SO flawless! Love the blush and brush and the eyeshadow was like butter! Love the color! I'm 49 and now I can wear eyeshadow again!!!!! YES!!!"

Another advised, "If you want a new, light summer makeup look to take on a trip, here it is. The foundation is wonderful, the blush/highlighter is great, the eyeshadow is a good basic color and the mascara - well, you know how good this mascara is."

A QVC customer gushed, "I love this set! It is all you need for summer. The color matches perfectly with my skin. The blush give a beautiful highlight and color. The mascara is spectacular! I just love it!"

Someone else explained, "I was so excited about this deal I bought 2 of them. It Cosmetics is my favorite brand of foundation makeup. It has great coverage, it's got 25 spf which is so wonderful to have that extra protection from the Sun. I have been using this product for 6 years now and it's great. I can't say enough about the mascara. I have used every mascara under the sun and this mascara is the very best!! It goes on light, not heavy and it makes my lashes look like their 5 feet long!! The blush with the highlighter included is outstanding. I will never use another blush without a highlighter again, it gets you spoiled. The kabuki brush is awesome too, soft and it is angled for your curve of the cheekbones. Every detail of this was very well thought out. Will definitely reorder."

"I really like this foundation. I don't like heavy makeup, and this product makes my skin look perfect without caking or being heavy or greasy. The blush adds just the right amount of glow to the cheek area. The mascara adds thickness and length. Very happy with my purchase. Highly recommended," a shopper reviewed.

Another person wrote, "The CC+ Nude Glow foundation is the best foundation I've ever used. Coupled with the foundation brush, I'm able to apply the foundation to provide coverage, but not be too heavy. It looks natural but covers my flaws. I love it and will buy again. I'm also enjoying the eye shadow stick, which I hadn't tried before. The mascara and blush are classics. Great combination of products!"

Someone else shared, "I own and love many IT Cosmetics products, but never found an IT foundation that worked for me - that is until now. I'm loving this Nude glow foundation. It says medium coverage skin tint, but you can apply for a sheer coverage (I prefer a sheer to light coverage). I was already familiar with the other products that came with the set (Superhero Mascara, eyeshadow stick, blush, and a brush), so I knew I would enjoy them. Very happy with this purchase."

