Savannah Guthrie Pens Message to "Amazing Warriors" Richard Engel and Wife Mary After Son Henry's Death

Savannah Guthrie has penned a heartfelt note to her NBC News colleague Richard Engel and his wife Mary following the death of their 6-year-old son Henry.

Reflecting on their son's battle with Rett syndrome, Savannah called Richard and Mary "amazing warriors for Henry" who'd been "pouring your love and care into him and fighting for him every day with everything you've got."

"To me, you are the personification of what it means to be a parent," the Today host wrote in an Aug. 18 Instagram post, "to love, adore, and delight in your child, and bring every ounce of your beings to their flourishing. You're my heroes."

She then shared a message to Henry. "My dear Henry, you will be missed," Savannah continued. "I will always remember the twinkle in your eye. We will keep fighting for you."

The anchor also called for donations to keep the research into Rett syndrome going in Henry's honor, noting "much progress has been made because of him" and "others can and will be helped."