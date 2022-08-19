Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever.
Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn.
Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her hand shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 18, Adrienne wrote, "I am so in love with my @everjames tattoo." The new mom also shared new photos of her baby boy to her Instagram, including one sweet snap of his hand and another of herself posing alongside Ever.
Adrienne, who has been open about her struggles with fertility, announced on Aug. 16 that she and her husband welcomed their baby via surrogate.
"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" Adrienne gushed in her Instagram post. "If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."
Sharing her and her husband have "quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," the actress continued, "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude."
In her touching announcement, Adrienne also thanked her "angel surrogate," as well as those closest to the couple "who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey."
As Adrienne noted, mom and dad are more than ready for their schedules to be re-adjusted. She wrote, "He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep."