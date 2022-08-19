See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support in style.

Members of the fashion-forward family were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investor's event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 17.

Those in attendance included mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who were spotted arm-in-arm during the evening. For the family's night out, Kris sported a white dress, silver hoop earrings and chic black sunglasses, while Corey kept it crisp in a gray suit paired with a white shirt.



Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also stepped up their fashion game for the soirée.

Kim turned heads in an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, Khloe rocked a polar opposite style to her sister, stepping out in a white mini dress and thigh-high boots.

But what about the 818 Tequila founder? Rest assured, Kendall was dressed to impress as well. The supermodel was seen arriving to the party in a sheer printed dress with black heels and a shoulder bag.