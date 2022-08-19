TV Scoop Awards 2022

See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in attendance at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila investor's party. See their outfits as they step out to support their sister.

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support in style.

Members of the fashion-forward family were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investor's event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 17.

Those in attendance included mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who were spotted arm-in-arm during the evening. For the family's night out, Kris sported a white dress, silver hoop earrings and chic black sunglasses, while Corey kept it crisp in a gray suit paired with a white shirt.
 
Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also stepped up their fashion game for the soirée.

Kim turned heads in an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, Khloe rocked a polar opposite style to her sister, stepping out in a white mini dress and thigh-high boots.

But what about the 818 Tequila founder? Rest assured, Kendall was dressed to impress as well. The supermodel was seen arriving to the party in a sheer printed dress with black heels and a shoulder bag.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party

Keep scrolling to see the stylish guests at the party.

BACKGRID
Family Affair

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were on hand to show Kendall Jenner some love during an 818 Tequila event on Aug. 17 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BACKGRID
All Dress Up

For the occasion, Kendall rocked a long green dress with black heels.

BACKGRID
Denim Diva

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner channeled some Y2K vibes in head-to-toe denim.

BACKGRID
Date Night

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also stepped out to show their support.

BACKGRID
Star-Studded Crowd

Other attendees at the event included James Corden.

BACKGRID
Party People

Jennifer Meyer was also spotted in the crowd.

