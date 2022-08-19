Season 19 Of Grey’s Anatomy Is Almost Here: Find Out Who’s Scrubbing Back In

Watch : Ellen Pompeo SCALING BACK Her Role on Grey's Anatomy

Some familiar faces are scrubbing back in for season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

On Aug. 18, ABC shared its returning cast for the long-running medical drama's upcoming season, and while the dramatic season 18 finale appeared to set up some departures, a whole lot of fan-favorites are back.

In May, the finale ended on a cliffhanger for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver), who were on the run from the law, leaving the country on a plane with their kids.

Looks like they got a return ticket back to Seattle, as McKidd and Raver are returning to the series, as are two of the remaining original cast members Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. who is Richard Webber. Their characters' fates at Grey Sloan Memorial were up in the air after the teaching program was shut down.

In addition, lovebirds Maggie (Kelly McCreary) Winston (Anthony Hill) will be back as well as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Jo (Camilla Luddington), Link (Chris Carmack) and Jake Borelli (Levi).