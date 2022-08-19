TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Season 19 Of Grey’s Anatomy Is Almost Here: Find Out Who’s Scrubbing Back In

Grey's Anatomy is coming back for a 19th season, but who’s scrubbing back in with it? Find out here.

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 19, 2022 6:59 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyEllen PompeoRenewalsCelebrities
Watch: Ellen Pompeo SCALING BACK Her Role on Grey's Anatomy

Some familiar faces are scrubbing back in for season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

On Aug. 18, ABC shared its returning cast for the long-running medical drama's upcoming season, and while the dramatic season 18 finale appeared to set up some departures, a whole lot of fan-favorites are back.

In May, the finale ended on a cliffhanger for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver), who were on the run from the law, leaving the country on a plane with their kids. 

Looks like they got a return ticket back to Seattle, as McKidd and Raver are returning to the series, as are two of the remaining original cast members Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. who is Richard Webber. Their characters' fates at Grey Sloan Memorial were up in the air after the teaching program was shut down. 

In addition, lovebirds Maggie (Kelly McCreary) Winston (Anthony Hill) will be back as well as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Jo (Camilla Luddington), Link (Chris Carmack) and Jake Borelli (Levi). 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

However, not everyone's season 19 status is so cut and dry. Nick (Scott Speedman), who ended season 18 on a sour note after a falling out with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), will go from a series regular to recurring status. But that's not too much of a surprise considering Pompeo will appear in a "limited capacity" next season. The finale ended with him walking out after Meredith told him that he should go back to Minnesota, leaving yet another one of the finale's many cliffhangers.

Getty Images

The returning Grey's vets also join a slew of new additions with five new residents including Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Harry Shum Jr., who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, and Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin.

Trending Stories

1

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

2

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Showcases Body Transformation

3

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Grey's fans don't have to hang on too much longer because the 19th season of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

2

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Showcases Body Transformation

3

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Look Golden During Day Out in NYC

5

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Alleged 2016 Incident Detailed in Report