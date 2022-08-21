TV Scoop Awards 2022

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

JoJo Siwa, Chrissy Teigen and Emma Watson all debuted dramatic new hairstyles, while Trace Cyrus opened up about his mental and physical health journey.

Looking for inspiration ahead of your next hair appointment? We've got you covered.

Several stars showed off major changes this week, including JoJo Siwa, who debuted a mullet as her latest transformation, while Emma Watson brought back her iconic pixie cut for the first time in over a decade. Plus, Halle Berry rocked silver locks to celebrate her birthday, Chrissy Teigen decided to test out a fiery hue and reality star Stassi Schroeder took a cue from her 1-year-old daughter when she went back to brunette.

Finally, Miley Cyrus' older brother Trace Cyrus opened up about his ongoing mental and physical health journey, detailing the steps he's taken to improve his mindset over the last year.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

TikTok
JoJo Siwa

Another season, another new look for the YouTube sensation.

Siwa took to TikTok to unveil her latest hairstyle on Aug. 15, showing off a long side-swept blonde mullet.

The 19-year-old entertainer cheekily revealed her '90s-inspired look by lip syncing to a soundbite from YouTube gamer Quackity that refers to being a "mullet daddy." 

And in an earlier video, the Dance Moms alum shared her transformation with fans, beginning the clip with her pixie cut which then transitioned into her new look, courtesy of extensions.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Teigen is ready for a cozy girl autumn.

The Cravings cookbook author, who recently announced she is expecting her another child with husband John Legend, debuted a new red hue on her Instagram Stories Aug. 18. 

In the selfie, Teigen's auburn highlights are on full display, a warmer update to her usual honey gold locks. The 36-year-old also chopped off several inches and added face-framing bangs for a fresh look ahead of the fall season.

Prada Beauty & photographer Harley Weir
Emma Watson

Five style points for Gryffindor!

The Harry Potter star is one again rocking a pixie cut. Watson's short locks were unveiled in a new Prada fragrance ad that was released Aug. 18, and which marked her directorial debut with the brand. 

The 32-year-old previously sported the look in 2010 after production wrapped on the Harry Potter franchise and she was ready to say goodbye to Hermione Granger. Watson reflected on the reaction to her infamous haircut in a 2012 interview with Glamour

"Of course, men like long hair," she told the publication. "There's no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, 'Why did you do that? That's such an error.' And I was like, 'Well, honestly, I don't really care what you think!' I've never felt so confident as I did with short hair—I felt really good in my own skin."

Instagram/Halle Berry
Halle Berry

A storm is coming.

To celebrate her 56th birthday, Berry posted a selfie to Instagram on Aug. 14, thanking her followers for their messages and showing off yet another hair change.

Having gone platinum blonde last year, and after being photographed rocking purple strands at a boxing match earlier this month, Berry was sporting silver curls in her photo, giving us flashbacks to her time as X-Men's Storm. 

Instagram/Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder

She doesn't know what she's done to you, but she'll take the mommy-and-me.

The Vanderpump Rules alum debuted a darker 'do on Instagram Aug. 9, revealing her hair color inspiration came from her 1-year-old daughter Hartford's hair. 

"Honestly, I just wanted to match my baby," the 34-year-old captioned a photo with Hartford, before posting a solo snap of her brunette hue, writing, "It's giving season 1 stassi … and I'm not mad at it."

Schroeder's return to her natural hair color was also done out of convenience, with the reality TV veteran admitting on her Instagram Story that she "couldn't take the roots one more day," so she "got rid of them."

Twitter / Trace Cyrus
Trace Cyrus

It's all about the climb.

Miley Cyrus' older brother opened up about his mental and physical health journey on Twitter Aug. 17, sharing side-by-side comparison photos of himself.

"The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year," the 33-year-old singer wrote. "I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F--k motivation. Stay dedicated!"

Cyrus has been documenting his progress on social media in recent months, detailing his workout routine in June. 

"2 workouts a day 6 days a week no matter what," he shared. "I feel amazing! I truly don't understand how so many people don't make their health a priority."

