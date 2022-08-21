Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : See JoJo Siwa's New Western Inspired Hairstyle

Looking for inspiration ahead of your next hair appointment? We've got you covered.

Several stars showed off major changes this week, including JoJo Siwa, who debuted a mullet as her latest transformation, while Emma Watson brought back her iconic pixie cut for the first time in over a decade. Plus, Halle Berry rocked silver locks to celebrate her birthday, Chrissy Teigen decided to test out a fiery hue and reality star Stassi Schroeder took a cue from her 1-year-old daughter when she went back to brunette.

Finally, Miley Cyrus' older brother Trace Cyrus opened up about his ongoing mental and physical health journey, detailing the steps he's taken to improve his mindset over the last year.