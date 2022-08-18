Nick Cannon and Daughter Monroe Dancing to Mariah Carey Will Have You Feeling Emotions

Mariah Carey's got Nick Cannon feeling emotions.
On Aug. 18, the Nick Cannon Show host posted a sweet video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe—who he shares with Mariah—dancing along to the singer's 1991 smash hit, "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo wrapped themselves up in blankets as they twirled around in a bedroom to the beloved tune.
"Best way to start our morning!!" Nick wrote on TikTok. "All in my #Emotions @mariahcarey."
The Drumline actor and Mariah welcomed Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan in 2011. And though the pair finalized their divorce in 2016 after eight years of marriage, Nick has continued to be vocal with his support for the Grammy winner as they co-parent together—even calling Mariah "somebody that I will always love."
"I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude," he explained during a July episode of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. "I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."
However, he noted that he has nothing but respect for Mariah's current romance with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. "The dude is amazing with my kids," he shared, "and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it."
In addition to his twins with Mariah, Nick is also dad to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and 1-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. His 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott passed away from brain cancer last December.
Earlier this year, the Wild 'n Out star opened up about how he co-parents with several different mothers, sharing that the entire situation has been "phenomenal" even though "some of the women I'm involved with deal with it better than others."
"I think they're all confident and secure in themselves to even have to deal with a person like me," he said on The Language of Love podcast in February. "None of them have problems with each other. They're such strong willed women that they're not worried."