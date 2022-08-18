See Heather Rae El Moussa’s Reaction to TV Scoop Awards Nom—With a Cameo From Tarek!

Heather Rae El Moussa is basking in the TV Scoop Awards glow.
On Aug. 18, the Selling Sunset fan fave was nominated for Favorite Reality TV Star—and she didn't waste any time celebrating the news.
"I am so excited, you guys!" Heather gushed. "Thank you so much E! News for nominating me for the TV Scoop Awards for Favorite Reality Star! Vote for me!"
Her video message even came with a cameo from husband Tarek El Moussa, who can be seen giving a quick wave to the camera before running up the stairs.
Heather faces some stiff competition in the category, including The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelorette, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even her own Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.
If you'd like to see Heather take home the prize, voting is now open here!
Selling Sunset also received a nomination for Best Fashion, up against shows like Emily in Paris, Euphoria and Only Murders in the Building.
The recently-departed Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan also received a nomination for Favorite Memorable Reality TV Moment after all of their drama in season five.
Heather's nomination comes at a time when her spot on Selling Sunset is in doubt.
After it was announced that Heather and Tarek had signed on to a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas, fans began to wonder what that meant for Heather's future on the real estate reality hit.
"I don't get involved in the futures of the agents," Jason Oppenheim told E! News. "I know she's still going to be at The Oppenheim Group. I think that's with her and production and Netflix and all that."
Find out if Heather wins the title of Favorite Reality TV Star when the TV Scoop Awards winners are announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.